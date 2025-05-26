For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 7252 views

How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17316 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 33433 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 48330 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 204845 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311171 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 353333 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 194052 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120108 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 111423 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
96%
746mm
Popular news

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

May 25, 09:37 PM • 40665 views

"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine

May 25, 10:41 PM • 72579 views

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 42128 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 42321 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

01:38 AM • 36847 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311171 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 353333 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 311751 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 403301 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 481850 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 122805 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 204863 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 67992 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 64228 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 68071 views
Actual

Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5444 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled military aircraft into the sky due to a massive Russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. All necessary procedures for safety have been initiated.

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Poland raised its fighter jets for the second night in a row amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. This is reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, reports UNN.

Details

The Operational Command warned that there may be an increased level of noise in the south-eastern part of Poland due to the start of operation of Polish and allied aircraft in the airspace.

This is the second very tense night in a row for the entire Polish air defense system, as renewed activity of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation has been noted in launching missile strikes on facilities located on the territory of Ukraine

- the statement reads.

All necessary procedures aimed at ensuring the safety of Polish airspace have been initiated.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces was monitoring the current situation, and the subordinate forces and assets were in full readiness to respond immediately.

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district26.05.25, 08:49 • 4592 views

Addendum

Poland raised military aviation into the sky on Sunday night due to a massive missile attack by Russia on the territory of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$64.40
Bitcoin
$109,674.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,365.04
Ethereum
$2,566.39