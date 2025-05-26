For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Poland raised its fighter jets for the second night in a row amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. This is reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, reports UNN.

Details

The Operational Command warned that there may be an increased level of noise in the south-eastern part of Poland due to the start of operation of Polish and allied aircraft in the airspace.

This is the second very tense night in a row for the entire Polish air defense system, as renewed activity of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation has been noted in launching missile strikes on facilities located on the territory of Ukraine - the statement reads.

All necessary procedures aimed at ensuring the safety of Polish airspace have been initiated.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces was monitoring the current situation, and the subordinate forces and assets were in full readiness to respond immediately.

Addendum

Poland raised military aviation into the sky on Sunday night due to a massive missile attack by Russia on the territory of Ukraine.