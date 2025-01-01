For the first time in the history of chess: two players became world blitz champions at the same time

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 67532 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152984 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130337 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137747 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135925 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174597 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111301 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166754 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104571 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113988 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134149 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133301 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 57155 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102748 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 104958 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153025 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174622 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166771 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194397 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183527 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133304 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134152 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143923 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135481 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152584 views
For the first time in the history of chess: two players became world blitz champions at the same time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29818 views

Magnus Carlsen and Jan Nepomnyaschy have agreed to share the 2024 World Blitz title for the first time in FIDE history. The decision was made after a draw in the additional games of the final match.

Grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Jan Nepomnyashchy have agreed to share the title of FIDE World Blitz Champion in 2024. This case was the first in the history of the International Chess Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to FIDE and Chess

"For the first time in history, the title... will be shared between two grandmasters," the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said.

The first two games of the final match were won by Carlsen, followed by Nepomnyashchy twice. Three additional games ended in a draw. In the end, Carlsen offered the Russian to share the title.

"We reached a point where it was a long day. We played a lot of games, we played three draws, and I felt like I could keep playing. But it was a good decision to share the win, it was a good way to end it," Carlsen said. 

 Carlsen won his eighth world blitz title, and Nepomnyashchy deservedly won his first. This is the first individual world chess title ever to be shared.

Former Manchester United star sacked by Plymouth Argyle after a series of failures in the Championship31.12.24, 18:56 • 30318 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Sports

