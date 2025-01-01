For the first time in the history of chess: two players became world blitz champions at the same time

Grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Jan Nepomnyashchy have agreed to share the title of FIDE World Blitz Champion in 2024. This case was the first in the history of the International Chess Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to FIDE and Chess.

"For the first time in history, the title... will be shared between two grandmasters," the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said.

The first two games of the final match were won by Carlsen, followed by Nepomnyashchy twice. Three additional games ended in a draw. In the end, Carlsen offered the Russian to share the title.

"We reached a point where it was a long day. We played a lot of games, we played three draws, and I felt like I could keep playing. But it was a good decision to share the win, it was a good way to end it," Carlsen said.

Carlsen won his eighth world blitz title, and Nepomnyashchy deservedly won his first. This is the first individual world chess title ever to be shared.

