For the first time in over 100 years: a new species of lily discovered in Japan

For the first time in more than 100 years, researchers from Kyoto University and Osaka Metropolitan University have discovered a new species of lily - the Japanese Lilium pacificum. This was reported by UNN with reference to a press release from Osaka University.

Details

Lilium pacificum is the first new species of Japanese lily in 110 years. The last time a new species was discovered was in 1914.

Lilium pacificum grows in coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean on the island of Honshu, from Ibaraki Prefecture south to Shizuoka Prefecture and the Izu Islands.

Based on a new understanding of these eight taxonomic groups, we found that seven are endemic to Japan, each adapted to its environment, whether coastal or mountainous, and these groups develop their own unique traits - said Seith Watanabe, associate professor at the Graduate School of Science at Osaka Metropolitan University.

Among the characteristics that distinguish the newly discovered lily from other plants of its species are its petals, which are curved almost like claws at the tips.

Addendum

In total, there are more than a hundred species of lilies in the world, growing mainly in the Northern Hemisphere in Eurasia. Most often they can be found in forests, sometimes in mountains or valleys.

In Ukraine, there is only one species in the wild - the forest lily, or locust.

A rare yellow magnolia blooms in Kharkiv