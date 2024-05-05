For the first time in over 100 years: a new species of lily discovered in Japan

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91662 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109388 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152150 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252016 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174533 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165733 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226767 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39091 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73388 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41441 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34430 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66958 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226767 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212736 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238451 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225178 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91662 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66958 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73388 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114151 views
For the first time in over 100 years: a new species of lily discovered in Japan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103533 views

Researchers from Kyoto University and Osaka Metropolitan University have discovered a new species of lily called Lilium pacificum, the first new species of Japanese lily found in 110 years, growing in coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean on the island of Honshu.

For the first time in more than 100 years, researchers from Kyoto University and Osaka Metropolitan University have discovered a new species of lily - the Japanese Lilium pacificum. This was reported by UNN with reference to a press release from Osaka University.

Details

Lilium pacificum is the first new species of Japanese lily in 110 years. The last time a new species was discovered was in 1914.

Lilium pacificum grows in coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean on the island of Honshu, from Ibaraki Prefecture south to Shizuoka Prefecture and the Izu Islands.

Based on a new understanding of these eight taxonomic groups, we found that seven are endemic to Japan, each adapted to its environment, whether coastal or mountainous, and these groups develop their own unique traits

- said Seith Watanabe, associate professor at the Graduate School of Science at Osaka Metropolitan University.

Among the characteristics that distinguish the newly discovered lily from other plants of its species are its petals, which are curved almost like claws at the tips.

Image

Addendum

In total, there are more than a hundred species of lilies in the world, growing mainly in the Northern Hemisphere in Eurasia. Most often they can be found in forests, sometimes in mountains or valleys.

In Ukraine, there is only one species in the wild - the forest lily, or locust.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Pacific Ocean
Japan
Ukraine

Contact us about advertising