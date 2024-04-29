A rare yellow magnolia blooms in Kharkiv

A unique yellow magnolia has blossomed in Kharkiv. It is noted that the tree with such flowers in the city's Central Park is one of a kind. The photos of the blooming yellow magnolia were shown by the press service of the Kharkiv City Council, UNN reports.

The only yellow magnolia in Central Park has blossomed. Let's admire the beauty and get inspired for a successful week! - they wrote under the photo in the city council.

The first magnolias and sakuras bloomed in Kyiv