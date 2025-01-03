For the first time in nine years, Tesla announced a drop in sales

For the first time in nine years, the automobile company Tesla reported a drop in annual sales.The Hill reports this with reference to the company's press release, UNN writes.

The document states that in 2024, Tesla delivered 1,789,226 cars worldwide, down from 1,808,581 cars in 2023.

Although the fourth quarter of last year was a record-breaking period in terms of shipments, they were not enough to significantly improve the annual figures.

The company's shares fell by almost 6% on Thursday afternoon, although they had risen sharply before then after the election victory of Donald Trump, whose supporter and ally is CEO Elon Musk.

The decline in Tesla's sales is due to increased competition in the electric vehicle market from manufacturers in China and Europe. For example, in 2024, the Chinese automaker BYD demonstrated an increase in sales of its cars around the world.

