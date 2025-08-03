For the first time in 600 years, the Krasheninnikov volcano erupted in Kamchatka

The Krasheninnikov volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula has erupted for the first time in 600 years. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

This is linked to a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Russian Far East earlier this week.

According to the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the last recorded eruption of Krasheninnikov occurred around 1463.

Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, noted that the current eruption is the first historically confirmed in six centuries.

The eruption occurred overnight amid increased seismic activity in the region.

Recall

On July 30, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Kamchatka, causing partial flooding of the Severo-Kurilsk port. Tsunami warnings have been issued for the USA, Japan, Canada, and South America.

Also, after the earthquakes in Kamchatka, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began to erupt.