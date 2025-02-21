Experts have called the latest statements by Petro Poroshenko and his entourage undermining the state and sounding in unison with Kremlin propagandists. “This is not surprising, because all along, Russia has been a friend and partner for him,” political scientist Petro Oleshchuk writes , recalling Poroshenko's most resonant statements about Russia.

Poroshenko's office has sent out guidelines recommending that the situation around Ukraine's international relations be shaken up as much as possible, that the authorities be “drenched”, and that an information background be created where “the worse the country is, the better it is for the politician and oligarch under sanctions”. Despite Poroshenko's ostensible patriotism, his statements repeat the theses of Putin's propagandists like Shariy. And this is not surprising. If we analyze his position over the decades, all this time Petro Oleksiyovych has been a friend and partner of Russia, literally - Oleshchuk writes.

He quotes Poroshenko's words from 2009, when he was head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry:

“the russian federation is the biggest and most important strategic partner for Ukraine.

The expert emphasizes that this has been the politician's position for many years. Because even earlier, in 2006, Poroshenko did not hesitate to publicly call Russia a strategic partner with whom Ukraine is doomed to be friends.

“Maybe the war changed everything? And did Poroshenko go back on his words? No. He was shaking hands and hugging Putin fervently, congratulating him on “workers' solidarity day” while our military units in Donbas were being destroyed. Poroshenko worked with Russia and for Russia throughout the war in various ways: through Medvedchuk; directly; and through his sons, who are now evading the Armed Forces. It was Poroshenko who paid millions of taxes to the occupying army, which is now destroying Ukrainian cities,” the expert said.

Oleshchuk summarizes that when Poroshenko now says that Russia has been Ukraine's enemy for 11 years and long before that, it should be understood that for almost all of his life, Russia has been a good business partner and a big feeder for Poroshenko himself. Instead, everything Poroshenko did as president should be viewed through the prism of his dependence on Russia.

As you know, sanctions were imposed on Poroshenko, who is suspected of treason, for cooperating with Russia during the war and harming national interests.