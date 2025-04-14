For a state that calls itself "Holy Russia", there is nothing sacred - All-Ukrainian Council of Churches

For a state that calls itself "Holy Russia", there is nothing sacred. This is stated in the statement of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations regarding the terrorist attacks of Russia against Ukraine during the Easter holidays, reports UNN.

It is noted that despite the festive period associated with the celebration of Jewish Passover and Christian Easter, the Russian state continues to terrorize Ukrainian cities and villages with drone and missile attacks and bombings every day and night.

Through these cases, we see that for a state that declares itself "Holy Russia", there is really nothing sacred. There is no elementary respect for the value of human life, let alone respect for the holidays of Christianity and Judaism. - the authors of the statement emphasize.

They point out that this year's Easter is celebrated on the same day by all Christians: Orthodox, Catholics and Protestants. In addition, this year is also special for all Christians in view of the celebration of the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities and villages and call on the leading countries of the world to take all measures to stop Russian military aggression against Ukraine and strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, to protect lives. - the statement of the heads of Ukrainian churches and religious organizations states.

Its authors also called on "all people of good will" to pray for "the victory of truth and a just peace for Ukraine."

Let us remind you

As a result of a Russian missile attack on the center of Sumy, 34 people died, including 2 children. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, and rescue operations are ongoing.

