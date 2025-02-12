The level of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections is increasing in the Brovary community - the mayor

The Brovary territorial community is seeing an increase in the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, especially among children. However, there is no flu epidemic in the community. This was reported by the Mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, writes UNN.

"I know that many are interested in the question of the epidemic situation. I want to reassure you - there is no flu epidemic in the community. But the incidence of flu and acute respiratory viral infections is increasing. This primarily concerns children," wrote Ihor Sapozhko on his Facebook page.

According to him, due to the high number of sick people, the Trebukhiv Lyceum is closed for quarantine, and the students have switched to distance learning until February 14. In six other lyceums of the community, individual classes are closed - a total of 48.

"Currently, the overall morbidity rate in the community is 14.6%. If the rate reaches 20%, all preschool institutions in the community will be closed, and all schools will switch to distance learning," said Ihor Sapozhko.

To avoid worsening the epidemic situation, the mayor called on residents to follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health on disease prevention, in particular: to avoid contact with the sick, to observe hand hygiene, to cover the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and not to ignore seeking medical attention when symptoms of the disease appear.

Supplement

According to the Ministry of Health, in 5 regions due to the increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections, the epidemic threshold has been exceeded: in Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Khmilnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions. In these regions or individual settlements of the region, by decision of the regional commission for Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Civil Protection, enhanced anti-epidemic measures, the so-called "local quarantine" may be applied.