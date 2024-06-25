Florida Panthers hockey players win Stanley Cup

"The Florida Panthers have won the prestigious Stanley Cup - in the decisive Game 7 of the National Hockey League (NHL) final, the Panthers defeated the Canadian Edmonton Oilers. UNN writes with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

For the first time in the club's history, the Florida Panthers have won the Stanley Cup, the National Hockey League's championship trophy. Last night at home in the seventh game and the last game of the finals, the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1. The teams exchanged goals in the first period, then Florida took the lead; the final period was scoreless. The score in the series: 4-3.

HelpHelp

While the Panthers celebrated their first-ever championship with their own fans, the Oilers slipped into a painful summer break after missing a chapter in hockey history, according to derstandard columnists. With a fourth victory, the Oilers would have made sports history and become the second team in NHL history to win a series after three losses at the start of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Thanks to the victory of the Florida Panthers, the Montreal Canadiens remain the last club from Canada to become the champion of the North American professional league. It happened in 1993, and after that, the Stanley Cup has always been awarded to a hockey club from the United States. It should be noted that hockey is the most popular sport in Canada with a long tradition.

Recall

Ukraine wins the IP division of the 2024 World Ice Hockey Championship.

Earlier , UNN reported that Maria Aniychyn won a historic bronze medal in the big air at the Junior World Freestyle Championships.