Florida Panthers hockey players win Stanley Cup

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89874 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100604 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118137 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188424 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232861 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142964 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368865 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181706 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149610 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197899 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89874 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84549 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100604 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98584 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118137 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 394 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3854 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11467 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13125 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17171 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Florida Panthers hockey players win Stanley Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 12999 views

The Florida Panthers hockey team wins the Stanley Cup for the first time in the club's history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 7 of the NHL Finals.

Florida Panthers hockey players win Stanley Cup

"The Florida Panthers have won the prestigious Stanley Cup - in the decisive Game 7 of the National Hockey League (NHL) final, the Panthers defeated the Canadian Edmonton Oilers. UNN writes with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

For the first time in the club's history, the Florida Panthers have won the Stanley Cup, the National Hockey League's championship trophy. Last night at home in the seventh game and the last game of the finals, the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1. The teams exchanged goals in the first period, then Florida took the lead; the final period was scoreless. The score in the series: 4-3.

HelpHelp

While the Panthers celebrated their first-ever championship with their own fans, the Oilers slipped into a painful summer break after missing a chapter in hockey history, according to derstandard columnists. With a fourth victory, the Oilers would have made sports history and become the second team in NHL history to win a series after three losses at the start of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Thanks to the victory of the Florida Panthers, the Montreal Canadiens remain the last club from Canada to become the champion of the North American professional league. It happened in 1993, and after that, the Stanley Cup has always been awarded to a hockey club from the United States. It should be noted that hockey is the most popular sport in Canada with a long tradition.

Recall

Ukraine wins the IP division of the 2024 World Ice Hockey Championship.

Earlier , UNN reported that Maria Aniychyn won a historic bronze medal in the big air at the Junior World Freestyle Championships.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
