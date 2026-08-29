Floods in Nepal have changed the way one of the world's major Hindu festivals is celebrated

Devastating floods in Nepal have affected Teej celebrations among Nepali communities abroad — instead of traditional festivities, some members of the diaspora are holding memorial events and collecting aid for those affected. CNN reports, according to UNN.

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Teej is traditionally celebrated mainly by women in late August and September. The festival features dancing, prayers, and traditional dishes, while participants pray for the long lives and well-being of their husbands or future partners.

The number of flood victims on the Nepal–China border has already exceeded 500

This year, a number of Nepali communities canceled their usual celebrations because of the disaster's aftermath. The New Zealand Nepali Society canceled a planned gathering in Auckland and decided instead to hold a candlelight memorial ceremony.

The diaspora is directing funds to those affected

In Queens, New York, home to one of the largest Nepali communities in the United States, local organizations focused on traditional spiritual rituals. Community representatives believe large-scale celebrations are inappropriate at a time when many people are dealing with the consequences of the floods.

A Nepali-American organization in Ohio also canceled its celebration and offered ticket holders the option of donating their registration fees to aid those affected.

Compassion is more important than celebration this year. We can celebrate next year, but those who lost their families will not be able to bring them back — said Nარბada Chhetri, a former co-executive director of a New York organization that supports the Nepali-speaking community.

Satellite images helped scientists determine the possible cause of the catastrophic flooding in Nepal and Tibet