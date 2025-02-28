Flooding in Kramatorsk: there is already flooding
The water level in the Bychok River in Kramatorsk has risen, leading to flooding of three adjacent residential areas. Rescuers are conducting a controlled reduction of the water level, which is expected to return to normal within 1-2 days.
Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, is experiencing flooding, which has caused a slight increase in the water level in the Bychok River. Three adjoining plots on Odeska Street have already been flooded, but the residential buildings have not been damaged. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin on Friday in social networks, UNN reports.
Details
"In Kramatorsk, a slight increase in the water level in the Bychok River occurred as a result of the flood. At present, 3 adjoining plots on Odeska Street are flooded, no residential buildings have been flooded," Filashkin said in a statement.
The RMA noted that the situation is under control.
Rescuers are already conducting a controlled reduction in the water level by opening hydraulic structures.
Seven specialists and two pieces of equipment are involved.
According to preliminary estimates, the water level will return to normal within 1-2 days.
Recall
February 28 will bring rain, sleet and wind to Ukraine. This is due to the small cyclone Reiner, which, together with the atmospheric front, will affect part of the country.