The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the Russian Orion strike and reconnaissance drone, which costs over 5 million dollars. This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the operation was carried out by the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, also known as "Madyar's Birds."

Of the more than 1,500 Orlans, Zalas, Supercams, Shaheds, Geraniums, and Lancets shot down by the "Birds" during the war, the largest were Merlin and Forpost. Orion remained the crown jewel. - "Madyar" captioned the video.

Recall

On the night of September 7, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region.

Damage to two Russian oil refineries: "Madyar" reported how much more production was "subtracted" from the Russians