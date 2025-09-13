$41.310.10
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 17147 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 34808 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 43617 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 41083 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 53779 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 34813 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 56486 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 57451 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 37399 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 36560 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
"Flew too much, motherf*cker": The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian "Orion" drone worth over 5 million dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a Russian attack and reconnaissance drone "Orion", the cost of which exceeds 5 million dollars. The operation was carried out by the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems, known as "Birds of Magyar".

"Flew too much, motherf*cker": The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian "Orion" drone worth over 5 million dollars

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the Russian Orion strike and reconnaissance drone, which costs over 5 million dollars. This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the operation was carried out by the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, also known as "Madyar's Birds."

Of the more than 1,500 Orlans, Zalas, Supercams, Shaheds, Geraniums, and Lancets shot down by the "Birds" during the war, the largest were Merlin and Forpost. Orion remained the crown jewel.

- "Madyar" captioned the video.

Recall

On the night of September 7, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region.

Damage to two Russian oil refineries: "Madyar" reported how much more production was "subtracted" from the Russians30.08.25, 09:50 • 6749 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine