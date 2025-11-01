$42.080.01
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
07:00 AM • 15370 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
06:00 AM • 19274 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 26424 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 42126 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 38516 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 34895 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
October 31, 02:27 PM • 35911 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30493 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 54252 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Publications
Exclusives
Russian special services use ISIS methods in hybrid warfare against Europe - CPD
November 1, 01:07 AM • 15637 views
Canada plans to transfer Russian An-124 to Ukraine, but there's a catch - Bloomberg
November 1, 01:41 AM • 14030 views
Trump declares Nigeria a "country of particular concern" over threat to Christianity
November 1, 02:14 AM • 4736 views
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS
November 1, 03:18 AM • 13367 views
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
05:40 AM • 7976 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
07:00 AM • 15370 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
06:00 AM • 19274 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
October 31, 02:59 PM • 49993 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 12:08 PM • 54252 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:56 AM • 46887 views
October 31, 10:56 AM • 46887 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
John Ratcliffe
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Canada
Pokrovsk
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
08:30 AM • 5380 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
October 31, 02:59 PM • 49993 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
October 31, 11:19 AM • 34456 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
October 30, 07:41 PM • 43076 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
October 29, 03:50 PM • 75136 views
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Heating
Gold

Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5420 views

In November 2025, five long-awaited films will be released: science fiction, thrillers, historical drama, and a biographical film. Among the premieres are "Prey: Wild Lands", "Nuremberg", "Now You See Me 3", "The Running Man", and "Queen of the Ring".

Blockbusters, intense thrillers, historical dramas, and the return of legendary franchises - November promises to be a hot month for movie buffs. UNN has prepared a selection of premieres worth seeing on the big screen this month.

Predator: Badlands

"Predator: Badlands" opens a new chapter in the legendary franchise. The action transports the viewer to the future - to a remote planet where a young Predator, exiled from his clan, teams up with Theia - an unexpected ally. Together, they embark on a risky journey that leads to a decisive confrontation with his most dangerous enemy.

• Genre: science fiction;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Dan Trachtenberg;

• Actors: Elle Fanning, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 06.11.2025.

Nuremberg

World War II psychiatrist Douglas Kelley assesses the mental state of captured Nazi leaders and gradually becomes obsessed with understanding the nature of evil. His focus is on Hermann Göring, one of Hitler's closest associates. Such an interest can both help the investigation and jeopardize the legitimacy of the first international trial - the Nuremberg Tribunal.

• Genre: historical, thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: James Vanderbilt;

• Actors: Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 06.11.2025.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't

In the new installment, the legendary illusionists return. The Four Horsemen, led by Daniel Atlas, once again join forces. Their task is to find three of the most gifted magicians and together carry out a daring robbery of the Vanderberg family, who use diamonds to launder money. To thwart the plans of the mafia clan, the Horsemen must steal a unique relic - the Heart Diamond, the most expensive gemstone in history.

• Genre: comedy, action, thriller, crime;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Ruben Fleischer;

• Actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Rosamund Pike;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 12.11.2025.

The Running Man

In the near future, the world is divided into elite and proletariat: for some - luxury, for others - a struggle for survival. The only chance to escape poverty is the deadly reality show "The Running Man," where hunters pursue participants, and the crowd demands a spectacle. Ben Richards, a desperate worker, participates in the game to save his family. But he is not just a fugitive - he is a threat to the system. Now he is hunted not only by hunters but also by the show's creator himself.

• Genre: action, thriller, science fiction, dystopia;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Edgar Wright;

• Actors: Glen Powell, Colman Domingo, Katie O'Brian, Josh Brolin;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 13.11.2025.

Christy

The film is based on the true story of Christy Martin - one of the most famous figures in women's boxing. She became the first woman to sign a contract with legendary promoter Don King and became a boxing icon of the 90s. But behind her sporting achievements lay a difficult life. Having survived an assassination attempt, Christy proved that her strength lies not only in her punches but also in her indomitable character.

• Genre: action, drama;

• Country: USA;

• Director: David Michôd;

• Actors: Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 20.11.2025.

Olga Rozgon

Director
Film
United States