Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November

Blockbusters, intense thrillers, historical dramas, and the return of legendary franchises - November promises to be a hot month for movie buffs. UNN has prepared a selection of premieres worth seeing on the big screen this month.

Predator: Badlands

"Predator: Badlands" opens a new chapter in the legendary franchise. The action transports the viewer to the future - to a remote planet where a young Predator, exiled from his clan, teams up with Theia - an unexpected ally. Together, they embark on a risky journey that leads to a decisive confrontation with his most dangerous enemy.

• Genre: science fiction;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Dan Trachtenberg;

• Actors: Elle Fanning, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 06.11.2025.

Nuremberg

World War II psychiatrist Douglas Kelley assesses the mental state of captured Nazi leaders and gradually becomes obsessed with understanding the nature of evil. His focus is on Hermann Göring, one of Hitler's closest associates. Such an interest can both help the investigation and jeopardize the legitimacy of the first international trial - the Nuremberg Tribunal.

• Genre: historical, thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: James Vanderbilt;

• Actors: Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 06.11.2025.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't

In the new installment, the legendary illusionists return. The Four Horsemen, led by Daniel Atlas, once again join forces. Their task is to find three of the most gifted magicians and together carry out a daring robbery of the Vanderberg family, who use diamonds to launder money. To thwart the plans of the mafia clan, the Horsemen must steal a unique relic - the Heart Diamond, the most expensive gemstone in history.

• Genre: comedy, action, thriller, crime;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Ruben Fleischer;

• Actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Rosamund Pike;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 12.11.2025.

The Running Man

In the near future, the world is divided into elite and proletariat: for some - luxury, for others - a struggle for survival. The only chance to escape poverty is the deadly reality show "The Running Man," where hunters pursue participants, and the crowd demands a spectacle. Ben Richards, a desperate worker, participates in the game to save his family. But he is not just a fugitive - he is a threat to the system. Now he is hunted not only by hunters but also by the show's creator himself.

• Genre: action, thriller, science fiction, dystopia;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Edgar Wright;

• Actors: Glen Powell, Colman Domingo, Katie O'Brian, Josh Brolin;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 13.11.2025.

Christy

The film is based on the true story of Christy Martin - one of the most famous figures in women's boxing. She became the first woman to sign a contract with legendary promoter Don King and became a boxing icon of the 90s. But behind her sporting achievements lay a difficult life. Having survived an assassination attempt, Christy proved that her strength lies not only in her punches but also in her indomitable character.

• Genre: action, drama;

• Country: USA;

• Director: David Michôd;

• Actors: Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 20.11.2025.