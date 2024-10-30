Fitzo gave an interview to propagandist Skabeyeva and declared his desire to come to moscow on may 9
Kyiv • UNN
Robert Fitzo, in an interview with a Russian propagandist, expressed his desire to come to moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Victory. The prime minister said he wanted to thank the Red Army and honor the memory of Marshal Konev.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitzo gave an interview to Russian propagandist Olga Skabeyeva and announced his desire to come to Moscow on May 9, reports UNN.
The propagandist published excerpts from the interview on her Telegram.
When asked if he would like to come to Moscow on May 9, Fitzo said: “Yes, I would be very happy. I will thank the Red Army, the soldiers of the Red Army. During the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Carpathian-Duklinska operation, I said that Marshal Konev deserved a monument in Slovakia. I will consider it an honor to come to Moscow to participate in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and, above all, of the victory over fascism”.
skabeyeva said that something tells her that Fitzo will definitely receive an invitation to moscow for may 9 in the very near future.
Fico says he wants to restore relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine04.10.2024, 12:39 • 56473 views
Supplement
Previously Robert Fitzo has already stated, about the desire next year to go to Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.