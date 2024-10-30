Fitzo commented at Skabeyeva's Ukraine's Victory Plan
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitzo has spoken out against Ukraine's Victory Plan in an interview with a Russian propagandist. He said that there were allegedly “real” peace agreements in April 2022.
"Today it's no longer a peace Plan, it's no longer some formula for peace. Suddenly it is suddenly called the Victory Plan. But a Victory Plan cannot consist of someone offering their territory, for example, for nuclear weapons. Or someone will say: Give me medium- and long-range missiles and I will use them on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. A person who does not want escalation cannot seriously think that way," Fitzo said.
He also stated that "it is good that the EU still has an instinct for self-preservation.
In addition, Fitzo said there were allegedly real agreements on the table in April 2022 that could "immediately end the war.
"But someone came along and said: No, no, no, you can't sign this. And today we all look at this war, and I feel, pardon me for being frank, we look away and say: Here are your weapons, here is your money, fight, just don't bore us with it, we just don't want to have anything to do with this war anymore," Fitzo told.
President Vladimir Zelensky on October 16,released a 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.