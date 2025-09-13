First time: a woman became prime minister after large-scale protests in Nepal

Former Chief Justice of Nepal, Sushila Karki, has been sworn in as the country's interim prime minister following the government's resignation amid massive youth protests and the dissolution of parliament. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

The swearing-in took place late on September 12 after several days of political crisis. Karki's appointment was the result of demands from Generation Z protesters who took to the streets this week, outraged by corruption, political elite cronyism, and social media bans.

During demonstrations on Monday, police used live ammunition, killing 21 people. The very next day, the parliament and government buildings in Kathmandu were set on fire, and then-Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli announced his resignation.

Sushila Karki is known for her strong stance against corruption. In 2016, she became the first female Chief Justice of Nepal and made high-profile decisions against ministers and high-ranking officials. After retiring, Karki actively spoke on issues of integrity and reform.

Her candidacy was supported by both protesters and the popular mayor of Kathmandu, Balen Shah. After pressure from the army and negotiations with the president, political parties agreed to dissolve parliament and form an interim government led by Karki.

Prime Minister of Nepal Sharma Oli resigned after the escalation of protests that arose after the government's ban on the use of social networks. Protesters called for the appointment of Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah to this post and took to the streets.

On September 9, in the capital of Nepal, police opened fire on demonstrators, which led to the death of two young people. The total number of protest victims rose to 22, and the number of injured exceeded 500 people.

