Unrest in Nepal: Protesters beat Finance Minister

Amidst mass unrest in Nepal, Prime Minister Sharma Oli announced his resignation. Protesters demand the appointment of Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah to this post. The situation escalated after protesters beat Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel. This is reported by UNN with reference to India Today.

Details

Nepal's Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was beaten by protesters - the publication writes.

Also, amidst the unrest in Nepal, the main airport was closed, leading to the cancellation of flights to and from India. In particular, IndiGo airline announced the temporary suspension of flights to Kathmandu.

If your trip is canceled, you can choose an alternative flight or apply for a refund by visiting our website. We are closely monitoring developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations as soon as possible - stated in the carrier's announcement.

Recall

Head of State Ram Chandra Paudel accepted the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli. The politician announced his decision on Tuesday amidst escalating protests that arose after a government ban on the use of social media.

After his resignation, calls began to spread among protesters to appoint Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah as interim prime minister.

Due to the unrest, the evacuation of VIPs also began. It is noted that approximately ten helicopters flew from the ministerial residence to Tribhuvan International Airport.