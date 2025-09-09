Unrest in Nepal: Protesters beat Finance Minister

$41.250.03
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 40737 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 37309 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 24182 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 22555 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 24570 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 37105 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 50592 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28691 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49815 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Popular news
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 26621 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 23270 views
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 4626 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 22797 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 15959 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 22947 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 40737 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 37309 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 50592 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 42408 views
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 16071 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 25907 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 25120 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 94036 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 51411 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Medicinal products

Unrest in Nepal: Protesters beat Finance Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli announced his resignation amid mass unrest. Protesters demand the appointment of Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah and also beat the Finance Minister.

Unrest in Nepal: Protesters beat Finance Minister

Amidst mass unrest in Nepal, Prime Minister Sharma Oli announced his resignation. Protesters demand the appointment of Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah to this post. The situation escalated after protesters beat Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel. This is reported by UNN with reference to India Today.

Details

Nepal's Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was beaten by protesters

- the publication writes.

Also, amidst the unrest in Nepal, the main airport was closed, leading to the cancellation of flights to and from India. In particular, IndiGo airline announced the temporary suspension of flights to Kathmandu.

If your trip is canceled, you can choose an alternative flight or apply for a refund by visiting our website. We are closely monitoring developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations as soon as possible

- stated in the carrier's announcement.

Recall

Head of State Ram Chandra Paudel accepted the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli. The politician announced his decision on Tuesday amidst escalating protests that arose after a government ban on the use of social media.

After his resignation, calls began to spread among protesters to appoint Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah as interim prime minister.

Due to the unrest, the evacuation of VIPs also began. It is noted that approximately ten helicopters flew from the ministerial residence to Tribhuvan International Airport.

Alona Utkina

