Is this the first stage of a major exchange? Russia claims to have handed over 270 soldiers and 120 civilians to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, as a result of which Kyiv received 270 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 120 civilians. Russia also received 270 military personnel and 120 civilians.
The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that 270 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 120 civilians were handed over to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Kyiv was handed over 270 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 120 civilians as part of the exchange, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, for its part, handed over 270 Russian servicemen and 120 civilians to Russia, including those allegedly captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.
Let's add
A large-scale exchange is planned to be continued in the coming days, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation noted.
Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine23.05.25, 12:52 • 39999 views
Let's remind
During the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000". According to the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, the authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians return home as soon as possible.
Later, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is preparing an exchange, checking information for each surname, and that negotiations are underway and a step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreements has been agreed.
Yesterday, May 22, the spokesman Kremlin dmitry peskov said that russia is working on preparing an exchange according to the formula "1000 for 1000", and added that everyone is interested in doing it as quickly as possible.
Representative of the Defense Intelligence Agency Andriy Yusov reported that the Ukrainian side handed over to the Russians its list for the exchange of prisoners of war in the format "1000 for 1000".
dmitry peskov later stated that russia received a list from Ukraine for the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000".