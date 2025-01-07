First death from bird flu in the US: what is known about the dangerous case

The first human death from bird flu in the United States was recorded in the state of Louisiana. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The deceased, who was hospitalized in December, was over 65 years old and had a number of chronic diseases that weakened his immune system.

Infection with the H5N1 virus occurred through contact with poultry and wild birds. However, no signs of human-to-human transmission have been detected in the state, indicating that the infection is localized.

Genetic analysis of the pathogen indicates that the virus has undergone changes in the human body after infection. This observation emphasizes the need for careful monitoring of virus mutations that may change its behavior.

Recall

Cases of human infection with avian influenza remain rare. According to the World Health Organization, about 900 cases have been reported since 2003, of which half were fatal.

