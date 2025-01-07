First death from bird flu in the US: what is known about the dangerous case

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45216 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146113 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126632 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134302 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133651 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170405 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110513 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163571 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104441 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129812 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128494 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 31539 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 93721 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101295 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146097 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170394 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163564 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180567 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128494 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129812 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142676 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134317 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151516 views
First death from bird flu in the US: what is known about the dangerous case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23483 views

A patient over 65 years old died in Louisiana after contracting the H5N1 virus through contact with birds. This is the first fatal case of bird flu in the United States, and the virus has undergone mutations in the human body.

The first human death from bird flu in the United States was recorded in the state of Louisiana. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The deceased, who was hospitalized in December, was over 65 years old and had a number of chronic diseases that weakened his immune system. 

Infection with the H5N1 virus occurred through contact with poultry and wild birds. However, no signs of human-to-human transmission have been detected in the state, indicating that the infection is localized. 

Genetic analysis of the pathogen indicates that the virus has undergone changes in the human body after infection. This observation emphasizes the need for careful monitoring of virus mutations that may change its behavior. 

Recall

Cases of human infection with avian influenza remain rare. According to the World Health Organization, about 900 cases have been reported since 2003, of which half were fatal.

Will bird flu become a new pandemic? CDC monitors “red flags”31.12.24, 10:28 • 24507 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization

