First day of talks in Abu Dhabi has concluded, they will continue on Thursday - Axios

The first day of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, mediated by the US, has ended. According to a source familiar with the situation, the talks will resume late Thursday morning (local time). - wrote Axios journalist Ravid.

A new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia began in Abu Dhabi on February 4. The President is informed about the progress of each stage, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Ukrainian side's interest in the next two-day round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi is to find out what the Russians and Americans are truly prepared for.

UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi