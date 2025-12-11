First Biathlon Medal: Tetiana Tarasiuk Wins Silver at IBU Cup

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine announced the first Ukrainian medal in the new biathlon season: Tetiana Tarasiuk won silver at the IBU Junior Cup in Goms, Switzerland, writes UNN.

Details

In the 7.5 km sprint race, the Ukrainian finished with only one miss, trailing the winner by 27.5 seconds. Tarasiuk shared the silver medal with Frenchwoman Meloe Correia, showing an identical result.

This award was the first medal in Tetiana Tarasiuk's career at the international level.

Ukrainian biathletes started the season with failures in relay races at the World Cup stage