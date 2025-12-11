First Biathlon Medal: Tetiana Tarasiuk Wins Silver at IBU Cup

$42.280.10
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 10634 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 14067 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 19569 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 15482 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 17892 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 15750 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16190 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16608 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 38550 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusives
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, schedules around the clock, but in some places they have already been shortened - Ministry of EnergyDecember 11, 08:24 AM • 7046 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPDDecember 11, 10:02 AM • 19162 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 18605 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 31867 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideoDecember 11, 11:42 AM • 17558 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 19579 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 32052 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 38555 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 50050 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 51224 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 18739 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 27267 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 32836 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 28707 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 37445 views
First Biathlon Medal: Tetiana Tarasiuk Wins Silver at IBU Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Tetiana Tarasiuk won a silver medal at the Junior IBU Cup in Goms, Switzerland. This is the first international award in the athlete's career.

First Biathlon Medal: Tetiana Tarasiuk Wins Silver at IBU Cup

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine announced the first Ukrainian medal in the new biathlon season: Tetiana Tarasiuk won silver at the IBU Junior Cup in Goms, Switzerland, writes UNN.

Details

In the 7.5 km sprint race, the Ukrainian finished with only one miss, trailing the winner by 27.5 seconds. Tarasiuk shared the silver medal with Frenchwoman Meloe Correia, showing an identical result.

This award was the first medal in Tetiana Tarasiuk's career at the international level.

Ukrainian biathletes started the season with failures in relay races at the World Cup stage29.11.25, 21:36 • 4150 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Switzerland
Ukraine