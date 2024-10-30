Fires start in Kharkiv region due to night attack by “Shahed”, four people injured overnight
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region with kamikaze drones, causing fires and damage to infrastructure. Four people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured in the shelling overnight.
At night, the Russian army hit two districts in Kharkiv region with "shaheds", causing fires. One person was injured. Three more people were wounded in the last day due to Russian strikes, including a 10-year-old girl, RMA head Oleg Sinegubov said on Wednesday, UNN reports .
According to Sinegubov, the following hostile attacks were recorded over the day:
- October 30, 04:30 Bohodukhiv district, Kovyagy village. UAV fragments hit the ground during the inspection of the shelling.
- 30 October 04:13 Lozove district, Tsaredarivka village. A garage and an outbuilding burned down as a result of a Shahed UAV downing. A 39-year-old woman was injured and diagnosed with acute stress reaction.
- 30 October 02:42 Bohodukhiv district, Kovyahy village. As a result of a Shahed UAV being shot down, dry grass caught fire over an area of 20 m².
- 30 October, 01:45 Lozova district, Lozova town. As a result of the downing of a Shahed UAV, the road surface of the P-51 road was damaged.
- 22:30 Kharkiv district, Ruski Tyshky village. A residential building was damaged as a result of the shelling.
- 22:30 Kharkiv district, Bezruky village. The shelling damaged 9 private residential buildings. 3 people were injured: two women of 68 and 74 years old, a 10-year-old child.
- 11:00 м. Kupyansk. A gas service vehicle was damaged as a result of a drone drop.
- 10:50 Bohodukhiv district, Petrivka village. Hit the ground in the field.
The head of the RMA also said that 192 people (including 5 children) were evacuated from Kupianske and Borivske directions over the day.
