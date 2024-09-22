ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106316 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111092 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179834 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144255 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147089 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140499 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188593 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178437 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104820 views

Fires in Kyiv region caused by night UAV attack extinguished - KRMA

Fires in Kyiv region caused by night UAV attack extinguished - KRMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21255 views

A nighttime drone attack on Kyiv region caused grass to catch fire in two districts. The fires were extinguished, no one was injured, and one private house was damaged.

As a result of a nighttime attack on Kyiv region by attack drones, grass flooring caught fire in two districts. The fires have now been extinguished. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the KRMA, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with attack drones at night. The alert lasted almost 8 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed.

"There are no casualties. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. In two districts of the region, as a result of falling debris, grass flooring and forest litter caught fire. The fires were extinguished. In one private house, doors, windows, solar panels and a fence were damaged. Operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the enemy attack," said Ruslan Kravchenko.

Recall

Last night, air defense forces in the skies over Ukraine shot down more than 70 attack drones.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

