Fires in Kyiv region caused by night UAV attack extinguished - KRMA

As a result of a nighttime attack on Kyiv region by attack drones, grass flooring caught fire in two districts. The fires have now been extinguished. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the KRMA, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with attack drones at night. The alert lasted almost 8 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed.

"There are no casualties. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. In two districts of the region, as a result of falling debris, grass flooring and forest litter caught fire. The fires were extinguished. In one private house, doors, windows, solar panels and a fence were damaged. Operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the enemy attack," said Ruslan Kravchenko.

Recall

Last night, air defense forces in the skies over Ukraine shot down more than 70 attack drones.