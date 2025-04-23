$41.520.14
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 17780 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 31420 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55194 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87330 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130175 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 108777 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124261 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 175145 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127699 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227968 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

749 mm
A fire program was not implemented in the exclusion zone due to lack of funding - State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2958 views

The comprehensive plan for restoring the fire safety system in the Chernobyl zone for 2021-2024 was not implemented due to a lack of funding. Currently, the exclusion zone has two forest fire stations and a State Emergency Service unit.

A fire program was not implemented in the exclusion zone due to lack of funding - State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management

Following the large-scale fires in the Chernobyl zone in 2020, a comprehensive plan was approved to restore the fire safety system in the exclusion zone for 2021–2024. However, due to lack of funds, most of the planned measures were not implemented. This was announced by Mykhailo Baitala, Head of the Department for Ensuring the Barrier Function of the Exclusion Zone, Nature Reserve Fund, Radiation Safety, Labor Protection and Civil Protection of the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management, during a press conference, reports a correspondent of UNN.

After the (fire, -ed.) of 2020, we adopted an institution, looking at the order of the Cabinet of Ministers, which is called "Comprehensive Plan of Measures and Creation of Restoration of the Fire Safety System in the Territory of the Exclusion Zone and the Zone of Unconditional Mandatory Resettlement for 2021-2024". It was planned to allocate about 1.2 billion — 250 million each year in order to take measures… It (the resolution, -ed.) is not implemented due to lack of funding

- said Baitala.

According to him, the exclusion zone currently has two forest fire stations, as well as a SES unit, which is stationed directly in the zone. An additional fire station is being created on the territory of the reserve. 

"With these forces we will extinguish fires. And for this we have done all the measures as much as possible: first - early detection, second - early effective reconnaissance and extinguishing at the initial stage. Third - a problematic issue, because ⅓ of the territory is mined. Therefore, the threat is much more complicated," Baitala added.

Ukraine and France are preparing renewable energy projects in the exclusion zone04.04.25, 14:57 • 4336 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
France
Ukraine
