Fire in the Osokorky Ecopark: law enforcement officers open criminal proceedings

Criminal proceedings have been opened over the fire on the Osokorky Lakes in Kyiv, which broke out on Tuesday, March 5. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv police.

Kyiv police initiate criminal proceedings over fire on the territory of Osokorkivski Luki landscape reserve - the statement said.

As noted, by the decision of the Kyiv City Council, the territory of the Ecopark was declared a landscape reserve of local importance.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 252 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional destruction or damage to territories under state protection and objects of the nature reserve fund.

The police are currently establishing the causes of the fire, the persons who may be involved in the fire, and the amount of damage caused

According to the head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, all versions will be considered, including the possible arson.

Recall

The fire occurred on March 5, around 19:00, in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv between the lakes Nebrezh and Tyagle.

According to preliminary data, the fire destroyed about three hectares of dead wood. Employees of the State Emergency Service managed to localize the fire at midnight. No one was injured in the fire.