Fire in the Osokorky Ecopark: law enforcement officers open criminal proceedings

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12435 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 35785 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32886 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 189387 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174403 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171236 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218025 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248522 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154334 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371466 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 153968 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 52553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 70560 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 32160 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 24124 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 35807 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 189419 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 155468 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174427 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 163381 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 5334 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17389 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18209 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25131 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33177 views
Fire in the Osokorky Ecopark: law enforcement officers open criminal proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48858 views

Criminal proceedings have been opened to investigate the cause of a fire that destroyed about three hectares of dead wood in the Osokorkivsky Luki landscape reserve in Kyiv on March 5.

Fire in the Osokorky Ecopark: law enforcement officers open criminal proceedings

Criminal proceedings have been opened over the fire on the Osokorky Lakes in Kyiv, which broke out on Tuesday, March 5. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv police. 

Kyiv police initiate criminal proceedings over fire on the territory of  Osokorkivski Luki landscape reserve

- the statement said.

As noted, by the decision of the Kyiv City Council, the territory of the Ecopark was declared a landscape reserve of local importance.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 252 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional destruction or damage to territories under state protection and objects of the nature reserve fund. 

The police are currently establishing the causes of the fire, the persons who may be involved in the fire, and the amount of damage caused 

According to the head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, all versions will be considered, including the possible arson. 

Recall 

The fire occurred on March 5, around 19:00, in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv between the lakes Nebrezh and Tyagle. 

According to preliminary data, the fire destroyed about three hectares of dead wood. Employees of the State Emergency Service managed to localize the fire at midnight.  No one was injured in the fire.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Sergiy Popko
Kyiv
