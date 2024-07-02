Fire in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv localized - SES
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out in the Respublika residential complex in Teremky, Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, and was contained by rescuers at 10:37 p.m. after the fire spread to an area of 70 square meters.
At 22:37 in Kyiv, rescuers managed to localize a large-scale fire that broke out in Teremky in the residential complex Respublika. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that on July 2 at 21:38 a fire was reported on Rylsky Boulevard. Tadeusz Rylski Boulevard.
A fire broke out in the insulation and spread to the veranda of a high-rise building over an area of 70 square meters. Liquidation is ongoing.
There are 38 firefighters and 9 units of fire and rescue equipment at the scene.
Preliminary, there were no casualties.
Large-scale fire in Kyiv's Teremky neighborhood - a generator may have exploded02.07.24, 22:28 • 87526 views