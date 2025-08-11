Fire in a nursing home near Lviv: 65 people rescued
Kyiv • UNN
On August 11, a fire broke out in a nursing home in the village of Briukhovychi, Lviv district. Rescuers evacuated 65 people, 42 of whom were carried out, and 23 were led out using special devices.
During a fire in a nursing home in Bryukhovychi near Lviv, 65 people were rescued, the fire was extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Lviv region reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
The report about the fire in the nursing home in the village of Bryukhovychi, Lviv district, as stated, was received by rescuers on August 11 at 10:10.
Fire and rescue units arrived at the scene under an increased call number.
During the evacuation, firefighters rescued 65 people: 42 people were carried out, and another 23 were led out using special rescue devices. At 10:53, the fire was localized, and at 11:12, it was extinguished.
60 emergency workers and 14 units of special equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.
The causes and circumstances of the fire are being established by law enforcement officers.
