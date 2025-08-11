Fire in a nursing home near Lviv: 65 people rescued

During a fire in a nursing home in Bryukhovychi near Lviv, 65 people were rescued, the fire was extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Lviv region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The report about the fire in the nursing home in the village of Bryukhovychi, Lviv district, as stated, was received by rescuers on August 11 at 10:10.

Fire and rescue units arrived at the scene under an increased call number.

During the evacuation, firefighters rescued 65 people: 42 people were carried out, and another 23 were led out using special rescue devices. At 10:53, the fire was localized, and at 11:12, it was extinguished.