Fire extinguished in Kyiv region after Russian attack, which was extinguished for four days

In the Kyiv region, a large-scale fire at an industrial enterprise that broke out early in the morning on June 12 after a missile and drone attack was extinguished. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

The fire was extinguished for three days by more than 70 units of equipment and five fire trains.

Kyiv region: June 15 at 7:21 a.m. A fire at an industrial enterprise that started on June 12 as a result of Russia's armed aggression was extinguished. the statement reads

