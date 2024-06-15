Fire extinguished in Kyiv region after Russian attack, which was extinguished for four days
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire at an industrial plant in Kyiv region, caused by a Russian missile strike and drone attack on June 12, was extinguished three days later by emergency services using more than 70 vehicles and five fire trains.
In the Kyiv region, a large-scale fire at an industrial enterprise that broke out early in the morning on June 12 after a missile and drone attack was extinguished. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.
Details
The fire was extinguished for three days by more than 70 units of equipment and five fire trains.
Kyiv region: June 15 at 7:21 a.m. A fire at an industrial enterprise that started on June 12 as a result of Russia's armed aggression was extinguished.
Fire is still being extinguished in Kyiv region due to the Russian attack: 202 specialists and 67 units of equipment are involved12.06.24, 16:33 • 37664 views