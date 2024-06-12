Fire is still being extinguished in Kyiv region due to the Russian attack: 202 specialists and 67 units of equipment are involved
Kyiv • UNN
Firefighting operations are underway at an industrial facility in Kyiv region, which was caused by a Russian air attack. 202 specialists and 67 pieces of equipment are involved. Falling debris damaged 3 buildings and injured one person.
As of 3:30 p.m., firefighters continue to extinguish a fire at an industrial facility in Kyiv region that was caused by a Russian attack. A total of 202 specialists and 67 pieces of equipment have been engaged. In addition, it is already known about 3 buildings damaged by falling debris. This was reported on Wednesday by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, UNN reports.
As of 15:30, fire and rescue units of Kyiv region, Kyiv city, Ukrzaliznytsia and Boryspil State Enterprise are working at the scene. A total of 202 specialists and 67 pieces of equipment, including fire pumping stations, air-foam extinguishing vehicles, motorized pumps, fire trains, etc., are involved in the response
Kravchenko also said that according to the latest information, the number of damaged private houses has increased as a result of the fall of debris from downed enemy targets. We already know about 3 houses, one of which burned to the ground. In addition, outbuildings, garages, warehouses of one of the enterprises and a gas station were damaged.
Addendum
As a result of the fall of debris in Kyiv region, one person sustained injuries - a cut wound to the leg. He received medical aid on the spot. He refused to be hospitalized.