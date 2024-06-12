Fire is still being extinguished in Kyiv region due to the Russian attack: 202 specialists and 67 units of equipment are involved

As of 3:30 p.m., firefighters continue to extinguish a fire at an industrial facility in Kyiv region that was caused by a Russian attack. A total of 202 specialists and 67 pieces of equipment have been engaged. In addition, it is already known about 3 buildings damaged by falling debris. This was reported on Wednesday by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, UNN reports.

As of 15:30, fire and rescue units of Kyiv region, Kyiv city, Ukrzaliznytsia and Boryspil State Enterprise are working at the scene. A total of 202 specialists and 67 pieces of equipment, including fire pumping stations, air-foam extinguishing vehicles, motorized pumps, fire trains, etc., are involved in the response - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

Kravchenko also said that according to the latest information, the number of damaged private houses has increased as a result of the fall of debris from downed enemy targets. We already know about 3 houses, one of which burned to the ground. In addition, outbuildings, garages, warehouses of one of the enterprises and a gas station were damaged.

As a result of the fall of debris in Kyiv region, one person sustained injuries - a cut wound to the leg. He received medical aid on the spot. He refused to be hospitalized.