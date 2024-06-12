Fire is still being extinguished in Kyiv region due to the Russian attack: 202 specialists and 67 units of equipment are involved

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 18221 views
01:58 PM • 18221 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132725 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138122 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227917 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227917 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168098 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161942 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161942 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146828 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146828 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214229 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214229 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201001 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 101423 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101423 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea
March 1, 05:14 AM • 47550 views

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 47550 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 56481 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 56481 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 101682 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101682 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 81455 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81455 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227917 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227917 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214229 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214229 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 214758 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214758 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 81455 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81455 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 101682 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101682 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 156267 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156267 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159002 views
Fire is still being extinguished in Kyiv region due to the Russian attack: 202 specialists and 67 units of equipment are involved

Fire is still being extinguished in Kyiv region due to the Russian attack: 202 specialists and 67 units of equipment are involved

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37665 views

Firefighting operations are underway at an industrial facility in Kyiv region, which was caused by a Russian air attack. 202 specialists and 67 pieces of equipment are involved. Falling debris damaged 3 buildings and injured one person.

As of 3:30 p.m., firefighters continue to extinguish a fire at an industrial facility in Kyiv region that was caused by  a Russian attack. A total of 202 specialists and 67 pieces of equipment have been engaged. In addition, it is already known about 3 buildings damaged by falling debris.  This was reported on Wednesday by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, UNN reports.

As of 15:30, fire and rescue units of Kyiv region, Kyiv city, Ukrzaliznytsia and Boryspil State Enterprise are working at the scene. A total of 202 specialists and 67 pieces of equipment, including fire pumping stations, air-foam extinguishing vehicles, motorized pumps, fire trains, etc., are involved in the response

- Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

Kravchenko also said that according to the latest information, the number of damaged private houses has increased as a result of the fall of debris from downed enemy targets. We already know about 3 houses, one of which burned to the ground. In addition, outbuildings, garages, warehouses of one of the enterprises and a gas station were damaged.

Addendum

As a result of the fall of debris in Kyiv region, one person sustained injuries - a cut wound to the leg. He received medical aid on the spot. He refused to be hospitalized.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

