Fire caused by enemy shelling extinguished in Dnipro region

In the evening, on September 11, emergency workers were able to extinguish a fire in the Dnipro region that arose as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Dnipropetrovs'k region. The fire that started today as a result of an enemy attack in Kamianske district has been extinguished - the SES said in a statement.

A total of 29 rescuers and 6 units of fire and rescue equipment of the State Emergency Service were working at the scene.

Addendum

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, the number of victims in Kamianske district has increased to four. Two women aged 37 and 58 were added to the list.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region causes destruction at an enterprise, two injured in hospital