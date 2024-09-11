Russian attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region causes destruction at an enterprise, two injured in hospital

In Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, two people were injured in an enemy attack, and there is damage to the enterprise, the head of Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At the moment, there are two victims of the attack on the Kamianske district. In addition to the 22-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman was injured. She has a mine-blast injury and a concussion. Both are in hospital. One of the enterprises was damaged by the enemy's strike. There was a fire there - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, doctors assess the condition of the victims as average.

