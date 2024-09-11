Russian attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region: 38-year-old man killed, another injured hospitalized with burns

A 38-year-old man was killed as a result of an attack by Russian troops in the Kamianske district of Dnipro region. Another victim was hospitalized with burns, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Kamianske district. As of now, we know about the victim with burns. He was hospitalized and is receiving all the necessary medical care. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate. The deceased was identified as a 38-year-old man - Lysak said.

Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region: people injured, one dead