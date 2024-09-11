Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region: people injured, one dead

In the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops, one person was killed and there are wounded, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Kamianske district... One dead due to Russian attack. There were also casualties - Lysak wrote on Telegram, urging not to ignore the air raid.

