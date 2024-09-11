Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region: people injured, one dead
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in the Kamianskyi district of Dnipropetrovs'k region as a result of a Russian attack. The head of the RMA reported on the dead and injured, urging not to ignore the alarm.
In the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops, one person was killed and there are wounded, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Kamianske district... One dead due to Russian attack. There were also casualties
