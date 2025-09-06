Fire breaks out in former BBC Television Centre in London

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 12091 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 21366 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 32670 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 40708 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 30164 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 39285 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 43541 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36704 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 69648 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 46895 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
49%
756mm
Popular news
Svyrydenko thanked Fico for "unwavering support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations"PhotoSeptember 6, 12:59 AM • 4908 views
Mass arrests at Hyundai plant in USA: 475 people detainedVideoSeptember 6, 01:30 AM • 14287 views
Trump signed an executive order on sanctions against countries detaining US citizensSeptember 6, 02:02 AM • 3564 views
"Germany stands firmly by your side": German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger leaves postSeptember 6, 02:34 AM • 6304 views
Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv04:40 AM • 7716 views
Publications
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto06:10 AM • 12097 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 40717 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 28597 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 52026 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 69651 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Liashko
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 36163 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 87370 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 34911 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 39406 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 40622 views
Actual
Fake news
Facebook
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Fire breaks out in former BBC Television Centre in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Helios Building, part of the former BBC Television Centre in London, which has been converted into apartments and a restaurant, caught fire. The blaze engulfed the upper floors, and one person received medical attention.

Fire breaks out in former BBC Television Centre in London

On the night of Saturday, September 6, a large-scale fire broke out in the London area of White City in the former BBC Television Centre, which until 2013 was the headquarters of the broadcasting company. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The London Fire Brigade reported that about 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were called to extinguish the fire in the nine-story building on Wood Lane.

Footage from the scene shows that the fire engulfed the Helios Building in the television center, which had been converted into apartments and a restaurant.

The fire is currently engulfing the upper floors of the building. The restaurant, outdoor terrace, and air ducts are on fire. An unknown number of apartments may also be engulfed in flames

- the fire service said.

A representative of the London Ambulance Service also confirmed that one person received medical assistance on the spot.

Rescuers and police are evacuating residents of neighboring buildings in the White City area.

Due to the fire, Wood Lane is closed to traffic, and citizens are urged to avoid the area.

The causes of the fire are being investigated.

Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA04.09.25, 20:30 • 46896 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
The Guardian
London