Fire breaks out in former BBC Television Centre in London

On the night of Saturday, September 6, a large-scale fire broke out in the London area of White City in the former BBC Television Centre, which until 2013 was the headquarters of the broadcasting company. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The London Fire Brigade reported that about 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were called to extinguish the fire in the nine-story building on Wood Lane.

Footage from the scene shows that the fire engulfed the Helios Building in the television center, which had been converted into apartments and a restaurant.

The fire is currently engulfing the upper floors of the building. The restaurant, outdoor terrace, and air ducts are on fire. An unknown number of apartments may also be engulfed in flames - the fire service said.

A representative of the London Ambulance Service also confirmed that one person received medical assistance on the spot.

Rescuers and police are evacuating residents of neighboring buildings in the White City area.

Due to the fire, Wood Lane is closed to traffic, and citizens are urged to avoid the area.

The causes of the fire are being investigated.

