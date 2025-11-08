Fire at perfume warehouse in Turkey claims 6 lives

A fire broke out at a perfume warehouse in Kocaeli, Turkey, killing 6 people, TRT News reports, writes UNN.

Details

"For an unknown reason, a fire broke out in the warehouse... where perfumes were also produced," the report says.

After receiving the report, numerous firefighters were dispatched to the scene, which allowed the fire to be brought under control.

Regional Governor İlhami Aktaş announced that the fire had been extinguished, six people had died and five had been injured.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.

Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that arrest warrants had been issued for three suspects as part of the investigation into the factory fire.

