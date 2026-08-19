Fire at a hotel in India claims the lives of at least 9 people

At least nine people, including a child, died in a hotel fire in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Wednesday, local police said, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The fire broke out at around 2:50 local time on the second floor of the hotel building and was brought under control within an hour, a senior police officer told Reuters.

According to the officer, about 30 people were safely evacuated in connection with the incident, which may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

He added that the exact cause of the fire had not yet been established.

Local media report casualties, with at least six injured people hospitalized.

The ANI news agency reported, citing the fire service, that Bangladeshi nationals who were in Kolkata to receive medical treatment were among those killed.

NDTV reported that all nine people killed were Bangladeshi nationals.

However, a senior police officer who spoke to Reuters said that the nationalities of those killed had not yet been established.

The hotel is located in a densely populated area in central Kolkata and is known for its budget accommodation and restaurants.

Stampede occurred at temple in India; there are fatalities