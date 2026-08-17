Stampede occurred at temple in India; there are fatalities

At least six people were killed and several injured in an incident that police suspect occurred after an electricity pole fell, causing panic among a crowd of worshippers at a temple in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said on Monday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident among worshippers who were observing the Hindu holy month at the Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai district.

"It is said that an electricity pole fell there, and people were electrocuted, leading to a stampede-like situation," senior police officer Shivam Kumar told the ANI news agency.

"We will be able to tell you the exact cause only after examining all the details," he said.

Meanwhile, The Times of India reports that Kumar told ANI: "Seven casualties have reportedly been recorded."

At least five people were injured in the incident, a senior official told Reuters.

Television showed footage of relatives crowding hospitals while rescuers carried people in on stretchers.

Additional information

The history of crowd incidents in India includes 30 deaths at the grand Maha Kumbh festival last year, when tens of millions of people gathered to bathe in the sacred waters.