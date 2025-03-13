Finnish singer forced to change Eurovision number due to "excessive sexuality"
Kyiv • UNN
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) demands that Erika Vikman change her costume and staging, considering them too explicit. The singer is forced to comply with the rules of the competition.
The representative of Finland at Eurovision 2025, Erika Vikman, stated that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) asked her to change her stage performance, as it is allegedly "too sexual". She stated this in an interview with Expressen, writes UNN.
Details
According to the singer, the requirements concern both her costume and the performance itself.
"It's not just one thing, it's everything: my clothes, what the song is about, how I move on stage. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it's too sexual. They want to cover my ass," says the singer.
"We will have to play by their rules and change our outfits. But it's a bit ambiguous: they think the problem with my show is that it's "too much", but my whole idea is to be "too much"," added Vikman.
Remind
Earlier, UNN wrote that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) banned the Maltese word kant, which was used in the text of her song by the representative of Malta, Miriana Conte. In particular, the singer had the opportunity to change the lyrics of the song or choose a new one until March 10.