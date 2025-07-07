Finnair canceled a hundred flights: over 7,000 passengers affected

Finnish airline Finnair has canceled about a hundred flights for today, writes UNN with reference to Yle.

Details

Finnair has canceled about 100 flights for today due to strikes organized by the Finnish Aviation Industry Union (IAU). According to the company, the cancellations will affect the travel plans of about 7,200 customers.

Finnair's communications department announced on Saturday that the company initially planned to operate about 330 flights today.

The IAU also announced strikes on July 16, 18, 21, and 23.

Finnair has canceled a total of over a thousand flights throughout spring and summer due to IAU strikes. The IAU and the Service Sector Employers' Association Palta will continue mediation in the labor dispute regarding air transport services today under the guidance of the national mediator.

