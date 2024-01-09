Finland wants to keep all checkpoints on the border with russia closed

The government will make the final decision on closing the checkpoint on the border with russia in a few days, but currently Finland sees no reason to change the situation on the border. This was stated by Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen on MTV, UNN reports.

Details

"I cannot disclose intelligence, but it seems that there has been no change in russia's actions," she said. Asked whether the border would remain closed, Rantanen emphasized: "That's the way it should be.

Finland increases surveillance abroad: the situation is stable for now

According to her, the final decision will be made on Thursday, January 11.

Addendum

The reason for the re-closure was the large number of asylum seekers at the border immediately after the opening of the checkpoint. Helsinki explained the large number of refugees without the necessary documents by the decision to completely close the border in late November.

Recall

Since January 15, Finland has completely closed its border with Russia. Interior Minister Mari Rantanen explained that the situation on the eastern border poses a threat to national security.