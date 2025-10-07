Filmmaker Zelda Williams asks fans to stop recreating her father using AI

The daughter of actor and comedian Robin Williams expressed her dissatisfaction with the wave of images and videos circulating online, specifically referring to the content of "horrible videos" on TikTok.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Zelda Williams, an American actress and director, urges fans to stop recreating her father, the world-renowned comedian, multiple Emmy and Grammy winner Robin Williams, using artificial intelligence. She also asked them not to send her AI videos featuring her late father.

"It infuriates me to see the legacy of real people compressed into something that 'vaguely sounds and looks like them, so that's enough,'" she continues. "You're not creating art. You're creating horrible, recycled hot dogs out of people's lives, art history, and music, and then shoving it down our throats, hoping you'll get approval, that they'll like it. It's disgusting." - Zelda Williams noted, referring to the use of what she called "horrible TikTok garbage."

Known for her excellent voice acting as Kuvira in "The Legend of Korra," the actress, director, and writer also criticized AI attempts to recreate her father, pointing to "recycled" creations.

Famous American actor Robin Williams died at the age of 63. He was found dead in his home in Tiburon, California, USA. It is currently known that his death was likely the result of suicide.

Zelda Williams' dissatisfaction and anger clearly illustrate the dispute between the possibilities of technological progress, including in the hands of amateurs, and questions of respect for the memory of stage heroes of past years. Do they deserve someone trying to use their image, inventing actions for which it is no longer possible to ask for permission, except to receive a fair rebuff from relatives?

