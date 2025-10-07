$41.340.11
Advertisement
Filmmaker Zelda Williams asks fans to stop recreating her father using AI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Zelda Williams is urging fans to stop recreating her father, Robin Williams, using artificial intelligence. She expressed outrage at "horrifying videos" on TikTok and condemned the use of AI to create "recycled hot dogs" from people's lives.

Filmmaker Zelda Williams asks fans to stop recreating her father using AI

The daughter of actor and comedian Robin Williams expressed her dissatisfaction with the wave of images and videos circulating online, specifically referring to the content of "horrible videos" on TikTok.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Zelda Williams, an American actress and director, urges fans to stop recreating her father, the world-renowned comedian, multiple Emmy and Grammy winner Robin Williams, using artificial intelligence. She also asked them not to send her AI videos featuring her late father.

"It infuriates me to see the legacy of real people compressed into something that 'vaguely sounds and looks like them, so that's enough,'" she continues. "You're not creating art. You're creating horrible, recycled hot dogs out of people's lives, art history, and music, and then shoving it down our throats, hoping you'll get approval, that they'll like it. It's disgusting."

- Zelda Williams noted, referring to the use of what she called "horrible TikTok garbage."

Known for her excellent voice acting as Kuvira in "The Legend of Korra," the actress, director, and writer also criticized AI attempts to recreate her father, pointing to "recycled" creations.

You are not creating art. You are creating horrible, recycled hot dogs out of people's lives, art history, and music, and then shoving it down our throats, hoping you will get approval, that they will like it. Disgusting.

- Zelda noted.

Reference

Famous American actor Robin Williams died at the age of 63. He was found dead in his home in Tiburon, California, USA. It is currently known that his death was likely the result of suicide.

Addition

Zelda Williams' dissatisfaction and anger clearly illustrate the dispute between the possibilities of technological progress, including in the hands of amateurs, and questions of respect for the memory of stage heroes of past years. Do they deserve someone trying to use their image, inventing actions for which it is no longer possible to ask for permission, except to receive a fair rebuff from relatives?

Let's add

The debut of the first AI actress Tilly Norwood provoked a sharp statement from representatives of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra). The latter called Norwood a character created by a computer program that, in its actions, is capable of "devaluing human skill."

Recall

Artificial intelligence can become a tool in the development of education, in particular, to help create individual learning paths.

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureTechnologies
The Guardian