Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury

Actor Tom Holland was reportedly taken to the hospital after a stunt on the set of the movie "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" went wrong on Friday, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

"The 29-year-old British actor likely hit his head after falling on the set at Leavesden Studios in Watford," the publication says.

Filming for the £150 million Marvel movie, the fourth Spider-Man film for the star, was halted as the actor was taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for a concussion.

It is believed that filming is now suspended for several weeks while Tom recovers.

Tom's father, Dominic, attended a charity dinner in Mayfair on Sunday, confirming that his son would be absent from filming "for some time."

The actor was also present at the event, posing for photos with his 28-year-old colleague and partner Zendaya.

