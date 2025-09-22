Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
05:30 AM • 1346 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 7796 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 23117 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 40652 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 51982 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 58984 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 55849 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 81210 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 88283 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 64222 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
3 dead and 16 wounded: consequences of unknown drone attack in CrimeaSeptember 21, 09:38 PM • 3758 views
An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is knownPhotoSeptember 21, 09:57 PM • 10147 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv due to UAV threatSeptember 21, 10:15 PM • 8822 views
Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recordedPhotoSeptember 21, 11:50 PM • 4548 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged02:50 AM • 5352 views
Publications
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures05:30 AM • 1346 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 54644 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 37675 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 81209 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 88283 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
Estonia
Poland
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 292 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 72972 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 95968 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 43672 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 43122 views
Actual
MiG-31
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Actor Tom Holland was hospitalized after a failed stunt on the set of "Spider-Man: A Brand New Day," sustaining a concussion. Filming has been suspended for several weeks while the actor recovers.

Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury

Actor Tom Holland was reportedly taken to the hospital after a stunt on the set of the movie "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" went wrong on Friday, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

"The 29-year-old British actor likely hit his head after falling on the set at Leavesden Studios in Watford," the publication says.

Filming for the £150 million Marvel movie, the fourth Spider-Man film for the star, was halted as the actor was taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for a concussion.

It is believed that filming is now suspended for several weeks while Tom recovers.

Tom's father, Dominic, attended a charity dinner in Mayfair on Sunday, confirming that his son would be absent from filming "for some time."

The actor was also present at the event, posing for photos with his 28-year-old colleague and partner Zendaya.

Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"04.08.25, 18:58 • 166790 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
charity