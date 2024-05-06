At the front line, the enemy army conducted assault operations east of Stelmakhivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the occupants conducted offensive actions east of Stelmakhivka at the front

As a result of these actions, the landing moved into the gray zone. It's a pity they don't show how many manpower died for it during the three days of fighting. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold, and the Defense Forces are disposing of those who are trying to enter. The situation is still a stalemate, the enemy's advantage in the form of meat is taking its toll - DeepState.

Recall

The terrorist country occupied Arkhangelske and Kotlyarivka.

russian troops occupy Kotlyarivka and approach several settlements at the front - DeepState