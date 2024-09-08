Fighting large-scale fires continues in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119472 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194696 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151585 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151779 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142497 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196478 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112376 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185404 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 85506 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85506 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81669 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 57373 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 64474 views

03:40 AM • 64474 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 40850 views

04:00 AM • 40850 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194699 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194699 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196479 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196479 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185405 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212255 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200474 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200474 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148964 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148964 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148285 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152423 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143393 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143393 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159829 views
Fighting large-scale fires continues in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone

Fighting large-scale fires continues in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 20555 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20555 views

More than 2600 hectares of forest are burning in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. 561 people and 141 pieces of equipment are involved, the radiation background is monitored, and the situation is under control.

Firefighting continues in the Chornobyl exclusion zone. This is reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, UNN reports.

Details

The fire currently covers more than 2,600 hectares, including Korogodske (900 hectares), Denysovetske (915 hectares), Paryshivske (250 hectares) and Lubyanske (550 hectares) forestries. The final area will be determined after the liquidation is completed.

According to the report, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Serhiy Vlasenko inspected the firefighting site and discussed the measures with rescuers and foresters. The fires are being extinguished by 561 people and 141 vehicles, including 431 people and 106 vehicles from the State Emergency Service.

The fires in Lubyanka and Korogodske forestries have been localized, while in Denysovetske there is heavy smoke with a mine threat; pyrotechnics have eliminated four explosive devices. The Armed Forces sappers are also involved in Paryshivka forestry.

The radiation background is monitored by an automated system at 39 sites, transmitting data every hour. There is no threat to critical infrastructure, the situation is under control.

20 hectares of forest litter are burning in the Chornobyl zone. Kyiv RMA assures that radiation background is within normal limits03.09.24, 18:25 • 15875 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Society

