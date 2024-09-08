Fighting large-scale fires continues in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone

Firefighting continues in the Chornobyl exclusion zone. This is reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, UNN reports.

Details

The fire currently covers more than 2,600 hectares, including Korogodske (900 hectares), Denysovetske (915 hectares), Paryshivske (250 hectares) and Lubyanske (550 hectares) forestries. The final area will be determined after the liquidation is completed.

According to the report, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Serhiy Vlasenko inspected the firefighting site and discussed the measures with rescuers and foresters. The fires are being extinguished by 561 people and 141 vehicles, including 431 people and 106 vehicles from the State Emergency Service.

The fires in Lubyanka and Korogodske forestries have been localized, while in Denysovetske there is heavy smoke with a mine threat; pyrotechnics have eliminated four explosive devices. The Armed Forces sappers are also involved in Paryshivka forestry.

The radiation background is monitored by an automated system at 39 sites, transmitting data every hour. There is no threat to critical infrastructure, the situation is under control.

20 hectares of forest litter are burning in the Chornobyl zone. Kyiv RMA assures that radiation background is within normal limits