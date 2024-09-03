20 hectares of forest litter are burning in the Chornobyl zone. Kyiv RMA assures that radiation background is within normal limits

Forest litter is burning on the territory of the exclusion zone over an area of about 20 hectares. Rescue units and equipment are involved to prevent the spread of the fire. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

"According to the operational information of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, the fire is burning in the Chornobyl zone over an area of approximately 20 hectares. Rescue units and equipment have been deployed to prevent the fire from spreading.

All necessary measures are being taken to localize and further eliminate the fire. We are measuring the radiation background, which is currently within normal limits," Kravchenko said.

According to him, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, together with all responsible services, is keeping the situation under control.

"We would like to draw the attention of the residents of the region to the fact that due to the fire that has broken out, as well as due to the smoldering of peat bogs in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, there may be smoke in the air. Therefore, we recommend that you do not stay outside for a long time and close the windows. I will inform you about all changes promptly," Kravchenko summarized.

