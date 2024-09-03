20 hectares of forest litter are burning in the Chornobyl zone. Kyiv RMA assures that radiation background is within normal limits

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120453 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123434 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201547 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155249 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153727 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199914 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112462 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188465 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105113 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 79623 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 51449 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 61639 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 90900 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 69440 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201547 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199914 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188465 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215171 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203189 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 21965 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150647 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149854 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153893 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144798 views
20 hectares of forest litter are burning in the Chornobyl zone. Kyiv RMA assures that radiation background is within normal limits

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15873 views

A fire has broken out on the territory of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone over an area of about 20 hectares. Rescuers are working to localize the fire, the radiation background is normal, but there may be smoke in the Kyiv region.

Forest litter is burning on the territory of the exclusion zone over an area of about 20 hectares. Rescue units and equipment are involved to prevent the spread of the fire. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

"According to the operational information of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, the fire is burning in the Chornobyl zone over an area of approximately 20 hectares. Rescue units and equipment have been deployed to prevent the fire from spreading.

All necessary measures are being taken to localize and further eliminate the fire. We are measuring the radiation background, which is currently within normal limits," Kravchenko said.

According to him, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, together with all responsible services, is keeping the situation under control.

"We would like to draw the attention of the residents of the region to the fact that due to the fire that has broken out, as well as due to the smoldering of peat bogs in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, there may be smoke in the air. Therefore, we recommend that you do not stay outside for a long time and close the windows. I will inform you about all changes promptly," Kravchenko summarized.  

Peatlands are burning in Kyiv region: three fire centers have been discovered03.09.24, 12:28 • 10523 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region

