Peatlands are burning in Kyiv region: three fire centers have been discovered
Kyiv • UNN
Three peat fires have been detected in the Kyiv region. In Brovary district, the fire is being extinguished over an area of 15.7 hectares, with 75 rescuers and 21 vehicles involved.
Details
"Peatlands are burning in Kyiv region! SES experts have discovered 3 peat fires in the region. Elimination is underway in Brovary district, the area is 15.7 hectares in separate foci," the SES reported on social media.
A total of 75 personnel and 21 pieces of equipment were engaged in firefighting.
Addendum
The news comes amid reports of deteriorating air quality in Kyiv.
