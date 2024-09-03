Peatlands are burning in Kyiv region: three fire centers have been discovered

Three peat bog fires have been detected in Kyiv region. Firefighting continues in the Brovary district on an area of 15.7 hectares, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Peatlands are burning in Kyiv region! SES experts have discovered 3 peat fires in the region. Elimination is underway in Brovary district, the area is 15.7 hectares in separate foci," the SES reported on social media.

A total of 75 personnel and 21 pieces of equipment were engaged in firefighting.

Addendum

The news comes amid reports of deteriorating air quality in Kyiv.

