Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to ecosystem fires

Kyiv is experiencing a temporary deterioration in air quality due to ecosystem fires, in particular peat burning in Kyiv region, KCSA reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

As of 08:00 on September 3, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is average. The radiation background in the entire city is normal.

According to the KCSA, the probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in ecosystems. In particular, peat burning in 6 fires with a total area of 3.74 hectares in the Brovary district of Kyiv region.

Fires are also a possible cause of unpleasant odors in the capital.

In case of smoke, KCSA recommended:

close the windows;

give up long walks and physical activity in the open air.

Follow the current state of air quality at the link and in the Kyiv Digitalapp.

