Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to ecosystem fires

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120772 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123825 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202219 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155603 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153936 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143393 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200235 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112470 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188751 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105121 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 81783 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 53754 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 64150 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 93547 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 72228 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202219 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200235 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188751 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215427 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203413 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 23589 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150779 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149981 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154013 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144910 views
Actual
Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to ecosystem fires

Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to ecosystem fires

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25294 views

Kyiv is experiencing a temporary deterioration in air quality due to fires in ecosystems, in particular peat burning in Kyiv region. KCSA recommends closing windows and avoiding long walks outdoors.

Kyiv is experiencing a temporary deterioration in air quality due to ecosystem fires, in particular peat burning in Kyiv region, KCSA reported on Tuesday, UNN reported. 

As of 08:00 on September 3, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is average. The radiation background in the entire city is normal.

According to the KCSA, the probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in ecosystems. In particular, peat burning in 6 fires with a total area of 3.74 hectares in the Brovary district of Kyiv region.

Fires are also a possible cause of unpleasant odors in the capital.

In case of smoke, KCSA recommended:

  • close the windows;
  • give up long walks and physical activity in the open air.

 Follow the current state of air quality at the link and in the Kyiv Digitalapp.

Hostile shelling causes fire in peat bogs in Chernihiv region26.08.24, 14:34 • 29209 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivHealthCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising