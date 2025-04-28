"Fighting continues to this day": the General Staff spoke about the current situation at the front

Since the beginning of the day on April 28, 133 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy launched 80 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 112 guided aerial bombs, 1103 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out 4296 artillery shellings.

Eight enemy assault operations took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory, Zapadny and Mala Shapkivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing - the report says.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried six times to dislodge our units from their positions in the area of Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka. Two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance in the areas of Katerynivka, Nove, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Lipovoye, Zelena Dolyna and Novy Myr. Seven combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three attacks near Ivano-Daryivka and towards the settlements of Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamyanske. Three more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Markove and near Chasovoy Yar and Bila Hora. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy tried 13 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and towards Diliivka and Dachne. Four combat clashes are currently ongoing.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 52 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhy Yar, Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka and towards Pokrovsk, Stara Mykolaivka, Oleksandropol, Novopavlivka, Bohdanivka. Fifteen combat clashes are still ongoing. The settlements of Popiv, Volodymyrivka, Poltavka, Nova Poltavka, Malynivka, Kozatske, Hrodivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove were subjected to air strikes.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 124 occupiers, 63 of them - irrevocably. Also, our defenders destroyed four units of automobile equipment, one motorcycle and three unmanned aerial vehicles - reported in the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, our defenders stopped 21 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Privilne, Kostyantynopil, Vilne Pole and towards Odradne, Bahatyr, Shevchenko. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novopil, Piddubne and Novodarivka.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the settlement of Hulyaypole was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, four combat clashes took place, the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove and Lobkove.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, five combat clashes took place with the enemy. The aggressor launched an air strike in the area of Olhivka.

Fourteen combat clashes took place today in the Kursk direction. During the day, the enemy carried out 228 artillery shellings, including one with the use of a multiple launch rocket system, launched 12 air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs.

