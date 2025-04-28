$41.750.06
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
06:27 PM • 6876 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 21181 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 34598 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 24830 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 23980 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 33831 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 28169 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14133 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 26253 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 73033 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

"Fighting continues to this day": the General Staff spoke about the current situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

During the day, 133 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 80 air strikes, carried out 1103 kamikaze drone strikes and 4296 artillery shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Fighting continues to this day": the General Staff spoke about the current situation at the front

Since the beginning of the day on April 28, 133 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 80 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 112 guided aerial bombs, 1103 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out 4296 artillery shellings.

Eight enemy assault operations took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory, Zapadny and Mala Shapkivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried six times to dislodge our units from their positions in the area of Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka. Two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance in the areas of Katerynivka, Nove, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Lipovoye, Zelena Dolyna and Novy Myr. Seven combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three attacks near Ivano-Daryivka and towards the settlements of Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamyanske. Three more combat clashes are still ongoing.

Global military spending hits record high since Cold War, Ukraine up 2.9% - SIPRI28.04.25, 08:36 • 2806 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Markove and near Chasovoy Yar and Bila Hora. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy tried 13 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and towards Diliivka and Dachne. Four combat clashes are currently ongoing.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 52 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhy Yar, Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka and towards Pokrovsk, Stara Mykolaivka, Oleksandropol, Novopavlivka, Bohdanivka. Fifteen combat clashes are still ongoing. The settlements of Popiv, Volodymyrivka, Poltavka, Nova Poltavka, Malynivka, Kozatske, Hrodivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove were subjected to air strikes.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 124 occupiers, 63 of them - irrevocably. Also, our defenders destroyed four units of automobile equipment, one motorcycle and three unmanned aerial vehicles

- reported in the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, our defenders stopped 21 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Privilne, Kostyantynopil, Vilne Pole and towards Odradne, Bahatyr, Shevchenko. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novopil, Piddubne and Novodarivka.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the settlement of Hulyaypole was subjected to an air strike.

Discussion of the settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine: the Kremlin saw "common positions" in Trump's words27.04.25, 14:32 • 7364 views

In the Orikhiv direction, four combat clashes took place, the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove and Lobkove.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, five combat clashes took place with the enemy. The aggressor launched an air strike in the area of Olhivka.

Fourteen combat clashes took place today in the Kursk direction. During the day, the enemy carried out 228 artillery shellings, including one with the use of a multiple launch rocket system, launched 12 air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs.

Let us remind

Ukraine is making changes to the current training courses in shooting from small arms and combat vehicles, sniper training. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky. According to him, there are still many unresolved issues in the field of basic general military training.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues26.04.25, 14:58 • 111163 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
