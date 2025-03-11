Fight between a student and a teacher in Dnipropetrovsk region: police are interviewing everyone who was present during the incident
Kyiv • UNN
A fight broke out in one of the schools in the Nikopol district between a 13-year-old student and a teacher after a request to leave the classroom. Juvenile police are conducting witness interviews to provide a legal qualification of the incident.
The incident took place in one of the schools in the Nikopol district. The boy is 13 years old. The conflict with the teacher arose after the teacher asked the boy to leave the classroom. Juvenile police are currently interviewing everyone who was present during the incident. After that, a legal qualification will be provided
Context
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher fought with a student during the educational process. The video of the incident is being shared on social media.